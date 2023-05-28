‘Lolea’ unpacks cultural values as Africa Month draws to a close

The Joburg Theatre will close off Africa Month on a high note with “Lolea”, a thought-provoking theatre piece that is set to start conversations around cultural values. Co-written by Given Maluleke and Ingrid Hlatshwayo, “Lolea”, which loosely translates to “dry or empty”, will run at Joburg Theatre from May 30 - June 4.

The piece is a provocative theatrical production that ingeniously advances its plot by using animated objects and various fused theatre styles. It captivates the audience and takes them on a journey that raises issues and starts a conversations about cultural values and how they affect the modern world. The two-hander piece is performed by Nomvuyo Enhle Buthelezi and Falakhe Makhubo.

“Lolea” is set in a deep and secluded South African rural village where cultural legacy and traditional lineage play an essential role in influencing the lives of individuals living in the area. The play unpacks a story of a married couple who come from opposing cultural and religious backgrounds; their relationship began unpleasantly, but they grow madly in love with each other and share a mutual dream of having a family and creating their lineage. However, their relationship takes a sour turn when their opposing cultural backgrounds resurface and put insurmountable pressure on them to either be loyal to their beliefs or completely disregard their morals to achieve their deepest desires.

Now the question is: how far are they willing to break boundaries? “This play is one of my favourite plays that I have written so far, as it resonates with human experiences that influence cultural practices and gender freedom,” said Maluleka in a statement shared with “IOL Entertainment”. “We will also be opening conversations around the ideology of marriage, cultural differences, and gender freedom. Sitting in the rehearsal room, I can see that the cast is ready to take us through the process”.

Echoing Maluleka’s sentiment, assistant director Sphumuzo M Sidzumo said the aim of the play is to encourage conversations around gender equity, gender roles and cultural norms in modern society. “The play is written from both male and female perspectives, which is exciting because when you look at it, it literally shows a clash between these two genders and how society itself influences these clashes. “The play is based on Lolea and her husband Muzi and their desire to grow their family, but unfortunately, one of them is unable to fulfil this wish due to issues of infertility.

“The production may come across as a feminist play, but it also questions patriarchal issues and gender roles. We also look at the issue of arranged marriages in modern society. Some of the highlights of the show include unpacking cultural legacy versus traditional lineage. “Other themes that we tackle in the show are gender-based violence. We also take a closer look at religion versus traditional values. “This show gives you that nostalgic feeling of being in the emakhaya (home in the village) and connecting with who we are as African people,” added Sidzumo.

Daniel Anderson in ‘Vincent’. Picture: Supplied ANOTHER NOT TO BE MISSED SHOW “Vincent” Where: Theatre on the Square, Sandton. When: May 31 - June 10.

Written by Amanda Bothma, Jacques du Plessis and Germaine Gamiet, ”Vincent” delves into the life of Vincent Van Gogh, a complex and driven artist yearning for both artistic fulfilment and genuine human connection. This multimedia musical cabaret is an exploration of Van Gogh's relentless pursuit of love, expressed through re-imagined renditions of popular musical theatre, pop, rock, and jazz numbers. Starring Daniel Anderson, “Vincent” takes the audience on an emotional journey through Van Gogh's passionate existence. From the very first note to the final chord, this compelling performance will leave you spellbound.