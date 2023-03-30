Londiwe Dhlomo on playing Killer Queen in the musical, ‘We Will Rock You’

Actress, singer and dancer Londiwe Dhlomo says playing the villainous Killer Queen in the spectacular new rock musical, “We Will Rock You,” is a dream come true. Dhlomo told IOL Entertainment, Killer Queen is unlike any other character she portrayed previously.

“Everything about Killer Queen is different. Firstly, this is a sci-fi rock musical; I’ve never been in one of those. She describes herself as ‘half human, half pixelated and all bad’. So already that’s far from any character I’ve ever played,” shared Dhlomo. “This is also the first time I get to play a character who is an outright villain from the beginning of the show, and I am absolutely loving it. “Not only is she ruling the iPlanet with an iron fist but she also manages to inject a little sexiness into everything she does.”

Elaborating on the process leading up to her securing this role, he said: “It had been a gruelling audition process, and I knew that a lot of brilliant performers would audition for the role, so I was tentatively hoping that I would somehow stand out, especially since I couldn’t be in the room for the audition. I had to send in a couple of self-tapes. “I couldn’t believe it at first when I got the email that said I got the role. I kept double-checking to make sure that I had read it right. But once it sunk in, I was over the moon.” Londiwe Dhlomo and the cast in ‘We Will Rock You’ Picture: Christiaan Kotze The show is about a group of bohemians in a dystopian future without musical instruments.

A handful of rock rebels, the Bohemians, together with society misfits Scaramouche and Galileo, embark on the search to find the unlimited power of freedom, love and the rebirth of the age of rock. “For me, as a performer, I love the fact that every discipline is tested in this production. You have to sing, act and dance at your optimum. You can’t rely on one skill over the other to carry you through the show, and because of that, it has been challenging in the best way. “I hope the audience will have the greatest time when they come and see the show. Everybody involved in this show has put their heart and soul into it.

“Whether they are on stage or off stage, trust that they are doing their utmost to ensure that the show is world-class and enjoyable for you. We love what we do, and I hope that translates to the audience,” said Dhlomo. Londiwe Dhlomo and the cast in ‘We Will Rock You’. Picture: Christiaan Kotze “We Will Rock You” is not a tribute show, nor does it tell the story of Queen or the legendary Freddie Mercury. Instead, “We Will Rock You” is a large full-scale new vision musical theatre production with its own storyline set to the music of 24 of Queen’s most popular hits including “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”, “Killer Queen”, and the worldwide favourites “We are the Champions”, “Bohemian Rhapsody” and, of course, “We Will Rock You”.

“We Will Rock You” is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston alongside associate director and choreographer Ryan-Lee Seager. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, resident director and choreographer Darren Greeff said the re-imagined version of ‘We Will Rock You' is a spectacular show, never to be missed. The production opened at the then Jhb Civic Theatre (now Joburg Theatre) on 9 May 2006, and it was last seen 17 years ago in South Africa.

“When the production was first done, social media was in its infancy, and all other creative aspects have been revisited, rethought and reinvented,” said Greeff. “With the advances in technology, the production’s brought into today’s world, especially with trends in stage technology. “While the music still appeals to everyone, the technology will especially appeal to our younger generation and first-time theatregoers.

“Technology and social media have grown and advanced since 2006, and it is reflected within the production. It’s bigger than it’s ever been, and with the advanced technology available to us in this current time, there is so much more we can do within this new production, making it more exciting, more colourful and more interactive.” Craig Urbani and Tiaan Rautenbach in ‘We Will Rock You’. Picture: Christiaan Kotze Greeff added that the show, which opened a little over a week ago in Joburg as part of the first leg of the South African tour, has been received well by the local audience. “I am always so overwhelmed at how proud South African audiences are of South African performers. We have incredible talent in this country, and our audience reactions are a reflection of our world-class musical theatre industry.

“We have just returned from the first leg of our world tour (Asia), and the reception of our production back on home soil is incredible. Audiences are singing along, cheering, participating and providing the performers with an applause like no other. “A big thank you to every audience member for their love and support - without you, we would never be able to do what we do.” After the Teatro season closes on 16 April, the show moves to the Cape for a four-week season at the Artscape Theatre Centre from May 5 to Sunday, June 4. Then the “We Will Rock You World Tour” continues in various cities abroad.