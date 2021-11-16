LOOK: Partygoers lose their morals at Altitude Beach

South African Twitter has been one for the books this past month. With the festive season starting to get under way, we've been served with entertainment galore almost daily.

On Monday, we saw EFF leader Julius Malema go viral for his DJ set at Soweto restaurant and nightclub, Konka. On the same day, a few videos surfaced of a partygoer dancing wildly and gyrating frantically on the floor during an event at Fourways's Altitude Beach. "There was this moment at Altitude beach yesterday lmao."

There was this moment at Altitude beach yesterday lmao pic.twitter.com/Ckxe32shjE — AvelaM (@AvelaMAwisa) November 15, 2021 pic.twitter.com/10OEsDtUEY — ~ this is a tilde (@RA_Mollo) November 14, 2021 In a separate clip, the same man, now topless, can be seen carrying a woman and tossing her around as he performs some very sexual dance moves on her. "He shut it down at this moment.. 🤣 😂" He shut it down at this moment.. 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/YWPPTsvk7c — 🇿🇦9.8M/s²🇿🇦 (@x_tortion) November 15, 2021 The clip appears to be from a “Hunter's Music Needs You” show at the live performance venue on Sunday. Performers included the likes of Uncle Waffles, Cassper Nyovest, Kabza De Small and De Mthuda.

Other clips showing delirious partygoers have since been emerging on the social media platform all through Monday. In one video, several fully clothed women are pictured dancing to amapiano hit "Adiwele" in the swimming pool. "Broer this moment 😭😭😭😭😭 Altitude was just insane last night 🤞"

Broer this moment 😭😭😭😭😭 Altitude was just insane last night 🤞 pic.twitter.com/rVO8avFN01 — Stiles Stilinski 🐺🦊 (@Nipho_MK) November 15, 2021 "Too much on here right now. Too much" Too much on here right now. Too much pic.twitter.com/JWm8BrMr9A — ~ this is a tilde (@RA_Mollo) November 14, 2021 "This is where things started getting wild at Altitude 😂😭" This is where things started getting wild at Altitude 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/NAPuQPnZ7V — Khotso Dintoe (@kxng_tso) November 15, 2021 Olwee aka Ms Party claims to have seen how it all started. "Look. I was watching from the deck.