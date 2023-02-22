Loyiso Gola set to bring his ‘Popular Culture’ show to Johannesburg

Multi-award-winning South African comedian Loyiso Gola is set to take over Johannesburg with a series of shows for his long-running stand-up comedy show, “Popular Culture”. This latest iteration of the show is set to run at the Theatre on the Square in Sandton.

The internationally acclaimed comedian and TV star will be performing his show from April 17 to 29 before jetting off to other cities, which he's yet to reveal. "Yo Joburg, let's run it back one last time! Tickets on @quicket," he shared on Instagram.

“I have been looking forward to this for so long. Covid-19 made us open our eyes to the importance of community and how we value our work and people. “This show is brilliant, honest, raw and I can’t wait to share it with my Joburg community. Joburg audiences are some of my best audiences to perform to, of all time, in the world. “They have a level of grit and sophistication which I find to be very similar to New York.”

Gola has been one of the most successful comedians in the country since he burst onto the scene in the early 2000s. Not only has he toured the world with his comedy, he’s also scored a Netflix special titled “Unlearning”. Recently, he took his “Popular Culture” show to Cape Town, which is his hometown, as well as Johannesburg’s Emperor’s Palace. Tickets are available at Quicket from R205.