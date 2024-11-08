Lunathi Mampofu and Kgothatso Montjane were among the biggest winners at the 2024 Feather Awards

Some of the biggest stars from various industries and communities were recognised at the 2024 Feather Awards. Actress Lunathi Mampofu, South African wheelchair tennis star, Kgothatso Montjane, and fashion designer, Thebe Magugu, were some of the biggest winners.

The 16th edition of the ceremony, which was held at Sheds in Johannesburg on Thursday, November 7, delivered an evening of recognition and unity. The ceremony celebrates members of the LGBTQIA+ as well as marginalised communities such as the hearing and vision-impaired. The theme of this year’s event was “Borderless Existence”, which sought to embrace the concept of unity without boundaries.

It was hosted by local actress Dineo Langa, actor and musician Khaya Dladla and South African Sign Language (SASL) activist, Andiswa P Gebashe. The trio were joined by television and radio star Ayanda Makuzeni and LGBTQIA+ activist Tumi Powerhouse, who delivered their signature flair and energy as the Pink Carpet hosts. Tumi Powerhouse at the 2024 Feather Awards. Picture: Instagram. “With a focus on inclusivity, the Feather Awards XVI recognised and honoured individuals, organisations and projects that have made significant contributions to promoting equality and social justice for all, regardless of ability, gender, or background,” a statement read.

Meanwhile, Montjane, who became the first black South African woman to win the wheelchair women's doubles at Wimbledon, won the Sports Personality of the Year and the Role model of the Year accolades. Mampofu walked away with the Best Styled Individual and the Hot Chick of the Year prizes, Magugu was crowned Designer of the Year and Zoe Modiga won Best Musician of the Year. In addition, one of the event’s highlights was the presentation of the Simon Nkoli Award to Felipe Mazibuko, who was celebrated for his tireless efforts of breaking down societal barriers and helping advance the cause of inclusion for marginalised voices in the fashion world over two decades.

The African Feather Award of the Year went to HIV and social justice activist and acclaimed film director Zackie Achmat. “The Feather Awards XVI also marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as the event continues to inspire change and offer a platform for all those who are contributing to a more accepting world,” the statement added. “It is an invitation for every individual, organisation and activist to join in the movement and be a part of a future that leaves no one behind.”

Event co-founder Thami Kotlolo added: "This year, we are proud to celebrate Borderless Existence - a vision of a world where all voices, identities and experiences are respected and valued.” “The LGBTQIA+ community is stronger when we acknowledge and amplify the stories of every individual, especially those whose voices have been under-represented.” Here is the complete list of Feather Awards XVI winners:

Best Styled Individual: Lunathi Mampofu Hunk of the Year: Akani Simbine Diva Extraordinaire of the Year: Nthati Moshesh

Sports Personality of the Year: Kgothatso Monjane Role model of the Year: Kgothatso Montjane Cutest Couple: Blue and Brown Mbombo

Hot Chick of the Year: Lunathi Mampofu Media Award of the Year: Ha Molefi! (Mzansi Magic) Fag hag of the Year: Nontokozo Madonsela

Designer of the Year: Thebe Magugu Musician of the Year: Zoe Modiga Socialite of the Year: Icebolethu Funerals

Drama Queens of the Year: Tshedi Mholo & Bongani Nchang Social Media Personality of the Year: Hope Ramafalo Best LGBTQI+ Initiative: Private Sector: Momentum Group