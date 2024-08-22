Lwah Ndlunkulu celebrates artist of the year award with a picnic at Rietvlei Zoo Farm

Lwandile Mtshali, also known as Lwah Ndlunkulu, is set to host a memorable picnic at Rietvlei Zoo Farm on September 29. This exciting event is said to be a celebration of her recent accomplishments, including winning the prestigious Artist of the Year award at the Basadi in Music Awards.

“Hey Fam! I’ve put together a show for us to come and celebrate the recent awards that we’ve banged. As you know, I’m nothing Without your love fam. Please come, let’s celebrate together on September 29 @ Rietvlei Zoo Farm.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lwah Ndlunkulu (@ndlunkulu_sa) Lwah Ndlunkulu's journey to success has been remarkable. Her latest release, "Imizwa” – which features an 18 track deluxe album – was launched on Women’s Day this year.

This album is a heartfelt tribute to women everywhere, reflecting Ndlunkulu’s dedication to honouring and bringing joy to the lives of people, particularly women. The decision to release the album on Women’s Day holds deep meaning to the artist, as it signifies her admiration and gratitude for all the hard-working and resilient women around the world. To mark her achievements and share the joy with her fans, Ndlunkulu has organised a special Day Picnic at the picturesque Rietvlei Zoo Farm in Alberton, Johannesburg.