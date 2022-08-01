Major League DJz target world record with ‘The Balcony Mix Xperience’

Major League DJz’ Balcony Mixes played a major role in the DJ duo reaching global audiences during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. With everyone stuck indoors, the twins maximized on our collective boredom and drew huge numbers for their mixes on YouTube. Now renowned globally, the twin duo (Banele and Bandile Mbere) are looking to make history and further their reach with “The Balcony Mix Xperience: The Book Of The Music Journey”.

“The Balcony Mix Xperience” will see the twins set out to achieve a 75-hour DJ set, which would be the longest duo DJ set in history. “The multi-award-winning African dance music pioneers cordially invite music lovers far and wide to immerse themselves in a non-stop musical service set to etch their names in history books through their innovative platform The Balcony Mix Africa,” read a press release. The event will take place on September 2–4 at Katy’s Palace in Kramerville, Sandton, Johannesburg.

“This journey has been nothing but amazing to us,” the twins said. “We couldn’t have found a better way to bring our brand’s purpose to life of ‘feeding the culture’ and celebrate a whirlwind of a ride we’ve experienced over the past year, taking amapiano to the world and kicking all the doors we’ve found closed open so the world can dance to the biggest sound of the continent right now, and see all the talent South Africa has. “We see this show as a celebration of what we’ve achieved and we can’t wait to celebrate this moment with some of our biggest supporters. See you on the dance floor,” they said.

