Malcolm Jiyane, Nonku Phiri for 2022 Kulture Blues festival

Malcolm Jiyane, Nonku Phiri, Uprize Ensemble, Tumi Mogorosi, Gabi Motuba, and Luyolo Lenga are set to headline the 2022 Kulture Blues Festival this Saturday, March 12. The show is set to take place at the Joburg Theatre from 3pm.

Jiyane will be performing his globally acclaimed album, “Umdali” for the first time, alongside the Uprize Ensemble. “Ever since I worked with Nonku Phiri on the Spaza project I fell in love with her voice, her work and her gift of art instantly,” says Jiyane. Motuba and Mogorosi have consistently exuded a particular kind of intellectual rigour, in their approach to the music of the people that has been truly impressive to follow.

Their presence at this year’s edition of the Kulture Blues Festival promises, not only a sonic feast for devotees but an artistic experience supreme. They will be rendering offerings from their collaboration album “Sanctorium”, exploring themes around the sacredness of family and Black communion. The band will take to the stage with the talents of Bokani Dyer on piano, Daliwonga Tsangela on cello, Dalisu Ndlazi on bass, Gabi Motuba on vocals and Tumi Mogorosi on drums.

Rounding off the gifts that the festival will offer is the enigmatic Luyolo Lenga, a transcendent artist whose lowkey status defies belief. His is a fusion style of music that pays homage to the isiXhosa language, accessing ancestral sounds from the ancient bow and percussion instruments. Tickets are available at Webtickets for R250.