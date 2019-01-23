Mango Groove and Real Concerts are delighted to announce that Mango Groove will be performing a once-off, spectacular 30th Anniversary Concert at the Teatro Theatre at Montecasino on Friday, 8 March 2019.
In the words of Mango Groove’s lead vocalist, Claire Johnston: “2019 is a big year for us as we will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of our very first album, Mango Groove. With this in mind, it seemed right to us that we put on a high production concert that showcases the highlights, memories and moments of that album, as well as performing all the other Mango songs that people have come to know and love through years.”
The Mango Groove album, in fact, went on to become one of SA’s biggest-selling albums of all time (well over 25-times Platinum), and produced a string of hits that to this day remain part of the soundtrack of South Africa’s journey over the last three decades including ‘Special Star’, ‘Dance Some More’, ‘Hellfire’, ‘Move Up’, and many more.
Concert Information:
Venue: Teatro Theatre at Montecasino
Date: 8 March 2019
Time: 8pm
Tickets: R300 - R400, available at Computicket.