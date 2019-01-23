Mango Groove and Real Concerts are delighted to announce that Mango Groove will be performing a once-off, spectacular 30th Anniversary Concert at the Teatro Theatre at Montecasino on Friday, 8 March 2019.

In the words of Mango Groove’s lead vocalist, Claire Johnston: “2019 is a big year for us as we will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of our very first album, Mango Groove. With this in mind, it seemed right to us that we put on a high production concert that showcases the highlights, memories and moments of that album, as well as performing all the other Mango songs that people have come to know and love through years.”