Market Theatre celebrates 45 years with an opera gala showcasing SA’s finest talent

The iconic Market Theatre celebrates 45 years with two glorious opera gala evenings featuring a special arrangement “Coloratura”, the virtuosity of opera.

“Coloratura” explores the themes of love, betrayal and tragedy.

The gala evenings feature internationally recognised stars Zandile Mzazi, Bongiwe Nakani and Given Nkosi, aptly supported by the 43-piece Chamber Orchestra of Johannesburg.

The programme is curated by Kutlwano Masote, who will also be the maestro on the nights.

Commenting on the show, Masote says, “there are probably a hundred South African opera singers performing regularly at theatres in Europe and North America”.

“South African theatres need to do more in supporting this wellspring of singers that we have been producing for decade.

“As for the name of the show ’Coloratura’ is a word that is used all the time in opera, referring to a voice type and also to the intricate writing that shows off a singer’s command of technique.

“We just thought it would generate curiosity in the production and would set it apart.”

Coloratura. Picture: Supplied

Actress Lerato Gwebu will unravel some of the mysteries of opera in these uniquely entertaining evenings of song and celebration.

Artist Director of The Market Theatre, James Ngcobo will lend his directorial expertise to add an aura of theatricality to the performances.

“As we celebrate the milestone of the 45th year of the Market Theatre, in such a difficult terrain that we have had to navigate since last year, we are committed to the idea of programming works that articulate our excitement with tackling different genres for all our spaces,” says Ngcobo.

“We continue to bring new offerings to our audiences while maintaining the excellence of The Market Theatre.”

The show takes place at the Market Theatre on Thursday, May 13 and Saturday, May 15 at 7.30 pm.

Tickets cost R200 at Webtickets.

For more information, visit the Market Theatre.