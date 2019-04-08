Picture: Supplied

Flying Fish on Monday announced the launch of its Ultimate Backyard Festival experience as part of the Flavour Chillas campaign. The excitement was palpable as it was announced that Jamaican born trap house jazz musician, Masego, was heading back to South Africa to headline the Ultimate Backyard Festival at the Flavour Chillas experience on 1 May, in Johannesburg. This after Masego could not make it to last year's Flying Fish Flavour Odyssey due to unforeseen circumstances.

As has come to be expected of Flying Fish experiences, the Ultimate Backyard Flavour Chillas will see local talent curating never seen before experiences in the various festival flavours of music, fashion, photography, food, art and culture.

In addition to Lady Lady hitmaker Masego, guests attending this year’s Ultimate Flavour Chillas experience can expect a diverse local line up that includes songstress Shekinah, Una Rams and Muzi amongst others.

Limited tickets will go on sale Monday, 8 April.



