Mbuso Khoza ready to give Gospel a twist in musical showcase

Actor, musician and heritage enthusiast Mbuso Khoza is launching his one-of-its-kind Gospel show “Ihubo: Song of Ages”. The concert is set to take place from Friday, April 1, until Sunday, April 3, at the Joburg Theatre.

Khoza will be accompanied by a seven-piece band comprising Qhubekani Mthetwa on bass, Sanele Phakathi on keys, Sam Ibe on drums, Thabo Sikhakhane on trumpet, and Thembinkosi and Tshepo on the saxophone. “There have been many Gospel shows staged locally and internationally, and after requests from fans and supporters, I curated a show that speaks to Gospel the way I believe it should be presented,” says Khoza. “This show titled ’Ihubo: Song of Ages’ is not an ordinary concert. It will be packed with information that dissects what we have come to know today as the Gospel.

“The theme of this show is God-Spel, meaning we are spelling God, spelling everything positive, good news, healing and strength to keep on keeping on.” Khoza says he believes that through his talent, he’s able to fulfil his ministry of “healing”. “It is time for us to get back on our feet and reclaim our rightful places in this world. The sufferings of the past two years that brought us to our knees have been a great eye-opener, and have necessitated these kinds of initiatives.

“I began my journey as a jazz artist, and the evolution has been fulfilling. “When I began researching Amahubo, which I refer to as the scroll of the nation, I’d never have imagined how it would grow and be embraced by our people. “Today, I am ready to give Gospel a twist on stage, for my people.”

Khoza launched Amahubo in 2020 at the State Theatre, a musical showcase that aimed to preserve the African heritage. “Amahubo is a rare style of music and also serves as a scroll of the nation. These are songs associated with the very beginning of time, when the Nguni people were in control of their destiny. “In the olden days, each household used to have a family song called Ihubo, which was used to safeguard the family history and serve as a prayer for respective families

“Amahubo are the songs of the ancients. They are at the centre of our spiritual lives, our historical lives. Even our religious lives. “’They carry messages of the past, warning us about the present. This event seeks to encourage people to embrace and fall in love with their histories.” Khoza has recently been on a Europe tour with Swiss trumpeter Mat Spillman, which is a result of the recording that took place in 2021 when they collaborated on a project titled “Matts Up”.