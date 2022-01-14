Mduduzi Mtshali to headline ‘Jazz at the Market’ in honour of Martin Luther King Jr

Jazz at the Market is back with a bang! Jazz maestro Mduduzi Mtshali is set to perform for two nights at the Market Theatre this weekend in celebration of Martin Luther King Day, On the inspiration behind the event, Artistic Director James Ngcobo said: “On the third Monday of January each year, Americans mark MLK's birthday with a public holiday. Africans should too”

He further explained King’s connection to Southern Africa. “In 1960, in Atlanta, Georgia, King met with Kenneth Kaunda, who was then the leading anti-colonial leader in Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia). “Kaunda went on to play a crucial role in liberation struggles in Southern Africa (Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe). So, it is fitting that the second King speech I read, dealt with the topic of Apartheid South Africa.

“The speech delivered by King in London in the year 1964 on his way to receive his Nobel Peace Prize was short but powerful because it name-checked Albert Luthuli, Nelson Mandela and Robert Sobukwe. “Significantly, King talks about how he ‘understands’ the turn to the armed struggle as well as calls for sanctions against South Africa, so indeed it is fitting for this reason alone, that Africans too celebrate an Icon like Dr King”. Born in Kwa-Thema, Mtshali, a renowned pianist, composer, producer and arranger discovered his passion for music at an early age.

“No one did music at home, so I believe this path chose me,” said the muso. Mtshali studied Jazz at the University of Cape Town. It was during this time there that his career started taking off. He is currently studying for his Master’s Degree.