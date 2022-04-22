Minnie Dlamini to host ‘Joburg Polo in the Park’

Media personality and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini has been confirmed as the official host for the 2nd Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park. It is set to take place at Gauteng’s premium residential lifestyle estate Steyn City next weekend.

Being an all-round powerhouse personality, Minnie proved to be the perfect choice as a host of this year’s Polo. The local personality has been serving some serious heat of late with her banging body and fashion looks. Minnie also seems to be bagging hosting gigs back to back, as she recently hosted the Celeb city boxing match alongside Robert Marawa.

This year’s theme for the Standard Bank Polo in The Park is “splendour”, which aims to showcase all things bright, colourful and grand. Ben Moseme, The Africa Deluxe Company’s frontman and executive producer of the event, said: “We are particularly excited to have Minnie Dlamini join the Joburg Polo in the Park family as she is the perfect fit for this exclusive Polo celebration, and a true reflection of South African excellence in media”. The backdrop of the Steyn City will offer a scenic day filled with beautiful people, unforgettable experiences, great food, over the top fashion, as well as art and live music on the side lines for Mzansi's elite who will be in attendance.

