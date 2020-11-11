Montecasino Theatre reopens with funny man Alan Committie’s ‘The Lying King: Circle of Laughs’

After six months without a show because of Covid-19 restrictions, Montecasino’s Pieter Toerien Theatre is ready to reopen its doors. Making his debut at the theatre this festive season is funny man Alan Committie with his popular one-man show “The Lying King: Circle of Laughs”. In this new solo show, renowned actor and comedian tackles intermittent fasting, “Heidi en Klara” and other 80s TV deceits, the frustration of autocorrect, the lure of the finger biscuit and the spectacle of wearing glasses. Commenting on the show Committie says: “We live in a world that thrives on mistruths, fake news, white lies and ‘mild inconsistencies “ … and that’s just on your first date! Wait till you really get to know each other!” “We have all become Lying Kings in our own little way. Despite our best efforts to fight it.”

“The Lying King, Circle of Laughs” promises a “riotous laugh, gleeful giggle” and hilarious family experience.

The show premiers on November 27, just in time to celebrate 20 fantastic years at Montecasino.

November 30 marks Montecasino’s 20th birthday and the day it opened its theatre doors for the first time.

“We are still here thanks to our wonderful audiences and we look forward to 20 more years of the best productions in town,” said comments artistic director Mark Sage.

Committie is renowned for his witty and high energy material and combined with his madcap physicality and clean content makes for an ideal year-end break from all the stresses of 2020.

Plus, if you’re lucky, Committie will perform the entire opening sequence of “The Lion King” by himself playing all the animals except for the Kwagga (for legal reasons) … After all, it’s the Circle of Laughs.

Event information:

Venue: Montecasino, Pieter Toerien Theatre, Johannesburg

Date: 27 November to 6 December 2020

Time: 3pm, 4pm and 8pm

Tickets: R150 to R220, available at Computicket