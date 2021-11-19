Music In Africa Foundation to honour King Tha, Vusi Mahlasela

Vusi Mahlasela and Thandiswa Mazwai will be honoured with the 2021 Music In Africa Honorary Award Music In Africa Conference for Collaborations, Exchange and Showcases (ACCES). The ceremony is set to take place at the opening of the ACCES 2021 on Thursday, November 25.

The prestigious award is courtesy of the Music In Africa Foundation and seeks to recognise the outstanding contributions of notable musicians to their home country’s industry and that of Africa as a whole. “We are delighted to present the Music In Africa Honorary Award to South African music legends Vusi Mahlasela and Thandiswa Mazwai“, said Music In Africa Foundation chairperson Yusuf Mahmoud. “These artists are some of the most important flag bearers for African music, and their work to popularise African music around the world should be celebrated by all.

“We want to thank them for inspiring the next generation of creative talent in South Africa and across the continent,” said Mahmoud. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Music In Africa (@musicinafricaofficial) Previous Music In Africa Honorary Award recipients include Baaba Maal (Senegal, 2017), Eric Wainaina (Kenya, 2018), Ebo Taylor (Ghana, 2019) and Bibie Brew (Ghana, 2019). The annual event includes musical performances by Msaki, Wamwiduka Band, Buhlebendalo Mda, Urban Village, Yugen Blakrok and Diamond Thug and many more.

There will also be workshops and sessions such as Pan-Africanism, collaborations and exchange with Busiswa, SA hip hop, innovation and developments featuring Gigi Lamyne, Siya Metane and Priddy Ugly, among others. There will also be round-table conversations around topics such as “Empowering African artists to get their music heard, ”The state of the South African music industry“ and Monetising music digitally: solutions and strategies for African indie talent”, all hosted by industry experts. Another highlight of the event includes the conversation with international sensation Master KG, hosted by podcaster Sol Phenduka.