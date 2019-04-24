Gigi LayMane. Picture: Supplied

Huge industry players including DJ Fresh and Greg Maloka get behind rapper Gigi LaMayne ahead of her inaugural hip-hop concert taking place in Soweto next weekend. Late last year South African rapper Gigi LaMayne decided to put together her own concert to focus on celebrating her peers who are often exploited by promoters. And so was born the Gigi Gang Show. Little did she know how much the South African music industry would get behind her and support her vision.

DJ Fresh announced live on air during an interview with her on Wednesday that he would support The Gigi Gang Show and officially joined the line-up. Other additions to the almost insane star-studded line-up Mshoza, Kid X, Touchline and Scoobynero.

These artists will join Nadia Nakai, Moozlie, Rouge, Nokwazi, Fifi Cooper, Mpumi, Kwesta, Khuli Chana, Reason, Bigstar, Manu Worldwide and Gigi LaMayne herself on the lineup.

Two other exciting surprise acts to announced next week.

In addition popular radio station Kaya FM also confirmed their support. They officially joined the journey as our official radio partner for The Gigi Gang Show with the promise to increase awareness contributed over R250k in airtime.

With the concert set to deliver fun for all, patrons are encouraged to bring their camp chairs / picnic blankets and come share in the celebrations.

Tickets are available at Computicket with a limited number available at the venue. Also a limited number of tickets have been allocated for students who cannot afford to buy a ticket.