My weekend experience at the Cassper Nyovest & NaakMusiq exhibition fight

On Friday afternoon, as we neared the gates of Sun City for the weekend's festivities around the Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiq exhibition fight, the rain started pouring. After a sunny couple of weeks here, the weather forecast had warned that a thunderstorm would visit here throughout the weekend.

The timing was terrible, seeing as pool parties and outdoor live performances were a big part of what organisers had planned for the weekend. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun City Resort (@suncityresortsa) And speaking of organisers, it became clear a few hours after we arrived that apart from the weather, something else was amiss here. As we arrived at Sun Park for the first party of the weekend, we were notified that they did not have tags for us and were trying to arrange them.

Eventually, my friend and I who’d travelled together, grew impatient and disappeared off to have dinner on our own accord over at Legends Restaurant at the Soho Hotel. After an hour or so, our tags were finally secured and we headed back to the venue where our moods were lifted by some great performances from the likes of Big Zulu, Blxckie and Mellow & Sleazy. We didn't stay for too long as we were a bit worn out from the drive from Jozi, so we headed back to the Cascades Hotel where we were booked in.

SATURDAY Cloudy and gloomy. That was the scene on our second day at Sun City as the pool party which was planned for the morning was quickly scrapped. We spent most of the day inside our hotel room (what a gorgeous view we had of the resort from our room!) and by the restaurant mingling with some friends we'd met the night before.

By the time it was time to head over to the Sun Arena for the fight, the entire place was abuzz with celebrities, other media and fans as the anticipation started to build. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anga Makubalo 🇿🇦 (@iamnaakmusiq) Inside the arena, a few pro boxers faced off in some entertaining under card fights before the main event. Eventually, after some delay, Cassper and Naak took to the ring in front of a boisterous and eager crowd that was heavily favouring the popular Cassper.

Just prior to the fight, many of those seated around me were close to Naak's camp and revealed that he was in high spirits and eager to silence the haters that had loudly questioned his readiness for the occasion. And boy did he silence them. Thank you Cassper Nyovest and Naak Musiq for the real entertainment 😍🇿🇦#CassperVsNaakMusiq Big Zulu Angå Pearl Thusi Naaq Tkzee Mufasa pic.twitter.com/40RM3oK0m1 — Mpumi Seroe (@EuniceSeroe) April 9, 2022 SUNDAY

Sunday was all about the Winner's Circle party at the Greenhouse. Ahead of the party Azania Public, our media hosts, sent an email apologising for the disorganisation that had blemished what was meant to be a great all round experience. "Thank you for making time to come to Sun City for the Celeb City boxing weekend," it read.

"We would like to profusely apologise for all the inconveniences you encountered over the weekend… A lot of things did not go as planned, and were completely out of our control." Although the disorganisation was clear throughout, we made the most of our time here and set out to enjoy the final party. Naturally, the party only really started to kick off later than it was meant to, but when it did get going, the place was rocking.