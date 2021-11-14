Mzansi Ballet brings the magic of Christmas through song and dance

South Africa’s top dancers and singers are ready to welcome the festive season with thrilling ballet and dance piece, The Christmas Show. Performed by Mzansi Ballet, The Christmas Show will feature some of the most loved Christmas classics as well as contemporary Christmas hits including Little Drummer Boy, Holly Jolly Christmas, Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer, and many more.

Show director Dirk Badenhorst said: “I wanted to create a unique Christmas show celebrating the festive season with some of the Christmas standards such as ’Silent Night’, ’Oh Holy Night’ and ’All I want for Christmas’, with the beautiful dancers of Mzansi Ballet. “Then we were fortunate to have the choreographic talents of Xola Willie, Angela Revie and Michael Revie. Finally, we were able to add the beautiful voices of Abel Knobel and Dikelo Mamiala. What a wonderful way to get into the Christmas spirit.” “This is truly a family event. An event for all South Africans. The audience members will enjoy the comfort of the known Christmas spirit, combined with the wonderful diversity of this beautiful theatrical celebration of the festive season. Ballet, dance and beautiful music,” he added.

Founded by Badenhorst in 2012, Mzansi Ballet is a unique dance company, focusing on unearthing untapped talent in underprivileged places such as Soweto and Alexandra. “Mzansi Ballet is a home for such a diverse group of dancers and we have been able to stage shows in and out of South Africa. “We are in the process of creating a new ballet for South Africa and the world, based on the Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe, with a brand new score being composed, new costumes and sets being designed for this wonderful celebration of ballet and dance.