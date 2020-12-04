Mzansi Youth Choir to honour Madiba with ‘Carols On Ice’ musical extravaganza

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Joburgers are in for a treat this festive season as the award-winning Mzansi Youth Choir promises “carols show with a difference”. This Saturday, December 5, the Mzansi Youth Choir will be performing on ice, a variety of well-known Christmas songs including African version of the “Bohemian Rapsody”, igniting the spirit of Christmas through song and dance! Hosted by singer and songwriter Leanne Dlamini, the event takes place at Forest Hill Ice Rink at 6pm. While audiences are entertained by the choir, the SA figure skaters will be on ice giving the guests a spectacular show! Once the show ends, patrons will be given an opportunity to showcase their skating skills. get the chance to skate on ice!

“If you have never skated before this is a great way to start- don't worry, it's easy,” says event organiser and Marketing Manager at Forest Hill City, Caley May.

Commenting on the inspiration behind the show, May said: “2020 has been a rocky year, so we decided to end off the year in style for our Forest Hill shoppers.

A magical night with the Mzanzi Youth choir performing for the first time on ice accompanied by South African figure skaters.

She added: “It is also a day to remember as we lost Tata Nelson Mandela seven years ago on the 5th of December, so we will be honouring his legacy with a large wall for customers to leave a short message.

“Madiba also left us with the following, “It is music and dance that makes me at peace with the world” we, therefore, look forward to a celebratory night of just that!

Fans can look forward to the combination of the Mzansi Youth Choir’ stellar performance and magical moment with the figure skaters!

The show will end off with Master KG’s global hit “Jerusalema” “So we expect the crowd to erupt and join in the dance,” adds May.

All proceeds from the show will be donated to Smile Impact NPC for Team Creative Day Care.

In July the Mzansi Youth Choir walked away with an international award, “Choirs with Accompaniment” with their video submission of “A Million Dreams” by Benj Pasek, arranged by James Bassingthwaighte.

In June, the choir paid a heartwarming tributes to the hard-working health workers with a rendition of Miley Cyrus “The Climb”

Event Information:

Venue: Forest Hill City Mall

Date: 5 December 2020

Time: 6pm

Tickets: R60 available at Webtickets