SA’s top lyricists were honoured at second annual 'Verse of the Year Awards' held at The Wits Club in Johannesburg on Wednesday, February 13. Founded by hip hop veteran, Stogie T, the event celebrated artists who delivered the best verses over 2018.

Kid Tini was amongst the 10 best rappers who walked away victorious at the Verse of the Year Awards last night. Nominated for his controversial track, “Movie”.

Other winners include Laylizzy (TXI), Zakwe (Sebentin Remix), Jovislash (The Dagga Song), Ginger Trill (The High End Freestyle) Captain (The ReUp Ft), Reason (Father Figure Ft), Kid Tini (Movie), A-Reece (Couldn't Have Said It Better Myself Pt. 2), and Kwesta (Biskop Ft).

Nasty C took the overall prize with the best Verse of the Year award for his verse on the hugely popular track Wuz Dat (Ft).

A newcomer to the game, Touchline took home the Hennessy People’s Choice Award with over 700 public online votes.

“A huge shout out to every artist featured in this year’s Verse of the Year Awards. These awards were created to salute hip hop and to celebrate skill and the artform of MC’ing.” He added, “As always, the magic continues on SlikourOnLife with the monthly Verse of the Month which will resume next month. And of course, see you all next year at the 3rd annual Verse of the Year Awards,” said Stogie T.

