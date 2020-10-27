Ndlovu Youth Choir set to take centre stage

“American’s Got Talent” finalists Ndlovu Youth Choir is taking to the stage for the first time after the national lockdown. The Ndlovu Youth Choir captured the hearts and minds of South Africans and the world over when they reached the finals of “America’s Got Talent” season 14. Now Joburgers have the opportunity to enjoy Africa’s pride live and in concert as Ndlovu Youth Choir take to the stage in We Will Rise at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace. Music lovers are in for a treat as the internationally renowned choir takes them on a 2-hour journey of hit after hit, which the choir have become famous for. They will be performing “America’s Got Talent” favourites like “Higher Love” and “Africa”, “Circle of Life”, along with their original compositions, “Believe” and “We Will Rise”.

Watch the choir’s performance at the “America’s Got Talent” in 2019.

Other fan favourites include: “The Greatest Showman” and their unique spin on “Jerusalema”, the global hit by fellow Limpopo artist Master KG, that has taken the world by storm.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir, which started in 2009, has been on an incredible eleven-year journey that has seen them transform from an after-school programme for orphaned and vulnerable children to an internationally renowned group, touring the world and recording songs.

Participation does not only instil values of togetherness, a work ethic and a sense of responsibility, but it develops self-discipline, self-confidence, and leadership.

Through the choir, choristers gain a global perspective that offers an early pathway to artistic and professional achievement.

The choir uses their talents to share their inspirational story with the world through song and dance.

The choir’s repertoire is an exciting mix of traditional South African genres with pop, rock, jazz and EDM.

“We Will Rise” will be staged at Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace, from Friday, October 30, until Sunday, November 1.

Tickets are available at Quicket from R100.