Ndumiso Lindi returns with ‘Keeping up with the Xhosaz' 2

Ndumiso Lindi. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

After a two-year hiatus, Ndumiso ‘The Roosta’ Lindi is returning to the big stage and bringing along the best homegrown talent.

“Keeping Up With The Xhosaz” 2 is set to take place on June 4 at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace.

“South Africa is a country where diversity is celebrated in all its forms. Audiences now want to hear their stories delivered in their own languages, and the comedians we have chosen are a true reflection of where we all come from,” shares Ndumiso.

Khanyisa Bunu headlined the 2019 show and left the stage with a standing ovation. She is back this time around, as her comedy style is unmatched.

Fresh talent from Ndumiso’s hometown King William’s Town, Luphelo Kodwa, was also on the first line-up and became a favourite with the audience.

Preacher by day and funny-streetwise comedian by night, don’t be fooled by Ta Mrojana’s age. He is lethal on the mic.

Audiences never see him coming...

Siya Seya always delivers a fire set. This multi-Comics Choice awards winner is always ready to knock it out of the park.

Last but not least, there is a special appearance by the ‘Big Banger’ himself, who needs no introduction. The Tembisa native, Skhumba Hlophe, brings that Zulu flavour to the mix.

“It’s always been my dream to do a show like this, a show people look forward to because it speaks to them. We have come from far to make a living in these big cities. It’s not an easy process, so now and then, we should meet up and have a good laugh.”

The show will be performed in a mix of Xhosa, some Zulu and English.

Tickets are available from R200 per person at Ticketpro. The show is rated PG16 and starts at 8pm.

