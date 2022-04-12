New dance company WGRUV brings change to the world of dance

A new dance company, called WGRUV, aims to change the scope of dance in South Africa by honouring the classics and modern styles of contemporary, ballet and Spanish dance. Their debut performance season of “Phetogo” starts with a preview performance at the Roodepoort Theatre on Thursday, April 14, before heading to the Atterbury Theatre in Pretoria, then in Cape Town later in the year.

Holly Gruver, director and founder of WGRUV Dance Company, says: “Phetogo means change, which is harnessing the talent, creative energy and experience of the classical art form of dance and engaging audiences to return to the theatre. “Phetogo is a chance to lift the spirit during this difficult journey we have all been on. “As theatres risk running shows for smaller audience numbers, due to restrictions, coming to a show like Phetogo will remind you why performing art is necessary to observe and support.”

Unsqaured. Picture: Lauge Sorensen WGRUV has made a collaborative effort between dance and musical artists as they come together to create “something new and fresh” for the South African audiences. “Phetogo” will feature a versatile dance palate with a new collaborative neo-classical ballet called ”Shades of Blue“, and classical contemporary ballet, a restaging of ”Solo In 9 Parts“ by world-renowned choreographer Jessica Lang. Shade of Blue. Picture: Lauge Sorensen “The arts (industry) have suffered greatly in South Africa from the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is essential that for the arts to survive - the public once again buy tickets and visit theatres so that we can keep creating art and productions and keep theatre alive.

“Without patrons visiting theatres and supporting productions, it would be impossible to keep the arts alive.” The Gauteng performances will feature classical pianist Michael Sheehan. Tickets to the show are available at Webtickets from R100 - R180.