New exhibition ‘Living Legacy’ reflects on South Africa's history

The Market Photo Workshop has launched a new photographic group exhibition titled “Living Legacy”. “Living Legacy” explores a selection of images from their archives dating back to 2007.

These installations serve as a reflection and a reminder of the past and how that past informs the future. The exhibition is curated by the institution’s alumni Fezeka Mophethe and Dianah Chiyangwa and mentored by Refilwe Nkomo. Commenting on the show, the Head of Market Photo Workshop, Bongani Mahlangu, says: “A photographer by the name of Yann Arthus-Bertrand once said that ‘the earth is art, the photographer is only a witness.”

He adds: “This reflective exhibition of selected works from archives dating back over a decade is in a way a recreation of art, a reflection on various events that have contributed to shaping what has evolved into the present day.” “It is our collective responsibility not only to ensure the safeguarding of our historical records but also to use these lessons from the past by engaging in an aggressive campaign to broaden public awareness of the usefulness of archival resources in understanding our past, addressing the complex issues of the present, and making intelligent choices to shape our destiny.” According to Mahlangu, in the process, these images once again occupy our creative space and collective imagination, offering us a new opportunity to understand ourselves and the world we live in.

