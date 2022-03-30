New play ‘Becky’ flirts with the themes of privilege and inequality

“Becky, please turn off the lights” is set to make its debut at the Market Theatre on Thursday, March 31. The show runs until Sunday, April 3. “Becky, please turn off the lights” is an absurdist, satirical roller-coaster exploring the world’s current social and environmental conditions through the eyes of three best friends.

Set against the backdrop of a lavish club complex and a fun bachelorette, the trio let loose, celebrating true love and friendship. As the evening progresses, things start to unravel, descending into a harrowing horror show as disaster eventually strikes. Using their bank cards and privilege, the three friends avoid carnage and death while taking cute selfies as things fall apart around them.

Will their tight-knit friendship survive what the evening has in store for them? Or will inevitable doom and destruction separate them forever? “Becky”, was first performed in 2019 at the POPArt Theatre in Maboneng, in response to the rapidly declining state of the natural environment – how do we respond to a looming ecological collapse? Do we try to do something about it, or do we close our eyes and pretend nothing is happening?

Flirting with the themes of privilege, inequality and climate apartheid, which have all become more relevant in 2022, these themes are heightened in our (post) pandemic environment. The play explores how wealth and status allow people to temporarily avoid an imminent apocalypse and is a hedonistic explosion of lights, terror, spandex and champagne! Tickets are available at Webtickets for R120.