The ultimate kids stage show "NickFest Live" is coming back. The two-day event will be held at the Ticket Pro Dome in Johannesburg on 6 and 7 July 2019.
Executive Vice President and Managing Director at Viacom International Media Networks Africa Alex Okosi said: "Our Nickelodeon brand is all about family fun. Together with our partners, we are thrilled to bring South African audiences the opportunity to engage with their favourite characters.”
The event would feature local music acts, special guests, favourite Nickelodeon characters, comedic acts, dance acts, DJ’s and most importantly "Slime" when least expected.
Nickelodeon airs on DStv channel 305.
Event Information:
Venue: Ticket Pro Dome. Johannesburg
Date: 6 - 7 July 2019
Time: 09:00
Tickets: Tickets start from R190 for floor seating and R500 for the Slime seats which include access to the slime pit. Go to TicketPro to get your tickets now. Entrance is free for children under one year of age.