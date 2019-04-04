The ultimate kids stage show "NickFest Live" is coming back. The two-day event will be held at the Ticket Pro Dome in Johannesburg on 6 and 7 July 2019.

Executive Vice President and Managing Director at Viacom International Media Networks Africa Alex Okosi said: "Our Nickelodeon brand is all about family fun. Together with our partners, we are thrilled to bring South African audiences the opportunity to engage with their favourite characters.”