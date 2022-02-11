Nicolas Nkuna unpacks issues of patriarchy, love, money in new musical ‘Talk to Me’

The Market Theatre celebrates the Month of love with an enchanting musical exploration titled “Talk To Me”. Directed by multi-award-winning director and writer Princess Zinzi Mhlongo, “Talk to Me” is co-written by Nicolas Nkuna, Pulane Rampoane and Nompumelelo Mayiyane.

Best known as Fikani in the popular soapie “7de Laan,” Nkuna also takes the lead role as John Nkosi, alongside multi-talented performer and vocalist Lerato Gwebu in the brand new romantic musical. The show premieres at the Market Theatre this Friday, February 11 and runs till Sunday, March 6. “Talk to Me” follows the story of the newlyweds Lerato and John as the domestic pressures mount inside their home during Covid-19.

The pair is confronted with challenges of religion, tradition, money, family, and past emotional troubles. The marriage turns into a nightmare when secrets are discovered. Is happily ever after even reachable for this young love? Lerato Gwebu and Nicolas Nkuna star in Talk to Me. Picture: Supplied “This is a beautiful story about two people that are in love with each other and they have a difficult and complicated situation,” explains Nkuna.

“John Nkosi is a traditionalist. He represents patriarchy in our society. If you think you've seen an African man who's so proud of who he is, his roots but also still has those old ideas, of how our parents used to run their homes, then you have not met John Nkosi. “The show also explains how we as men have been hiding behind masculinity because we don't want to feel. “The musical discusses topics like violence in different ways, verbal abuse...it discusses issues of money in the relationship.

“It also poses the question: ’Do you marry someone because there's something that you stand to gain?’ “The show also touches on past traumas and secrets but at the same time, it celebrates love. “If you are in a relationship, it will shoot you in different ways. And you'll find whatever you want to find from it, even the joys of the play,” he said.

Nkuna launched his acting career during his college years where he performed in several theatre plays including “Dream Girls”, “Shaka Zulu” and “Sophiatown”. He also performed in the play “The Lion King” where he toured Ireland and the UK with the play. He also starred in the popular play “Phantom of the Opera”. ’Talk to Me“ runs from February 11 to March 6, at the John Kani Theatre at the Market Theatre, Newtown.