Night Embassy Joburg is back to celebrate SA Youth

June is all about celebrating the South African Youth. This month, the Night Embassy Joburg is back with more artists as part of its line-up. Launched in 2021, Night Embassy is a series of events hosted by South African creatives to showcase the talent from their respective communities.

Story continues below Advertisement

The relaunch, which will take place on June 15, where DBN Gogo, Blxckie and ByLwansta will be part of the line-up. “We are back after careful considerations towards the safety of our communities, as well as ensuring we have enough time to come back with something bigger and bolder. “Through our relaunch message and visual positioning, we are making it clear to both our allies and new friends. That we’re back to reinforce our unwavering support for emerging creative communities and finding new directions in Nightlife,” says Bea Theron, Jägermeister SA’s culture and experiential manager.

After the relaunch party at the Old JSE Building in Newtown, all roads lead to Soweto Kaofela Kaofela party hosted by Kombonation from June 24 to 26. On July 8 to 10, DormantYouth, aka Thelma Ndebele, will host the Groove Biennale in Alexandra. The non-binary (they/them) DJ and architect will give guests an opportunity to explore all the queer expressions in Alexandra. “I want to build architectural structures specifically catering to Joburg nightlife. I want to add interesting physical installations into the club space as an additional layer to the excitement of going out.

Story continues below Advertisement