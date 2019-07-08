R&B group Blackstreet. Picture: Facebook

With just over a month to go to the 2019 edition of the SoulFest Concert, which was set to showcase three international headliners, organisers on Monday made the difficult decision to cancel it due to poor ticket sales. Glen21 Entertainment’s Glen Netshipise issued out this statement earlier today: “It’s with deep regret that we have to cancel this year’s festival.

"Sadly following an in-depth review of current ticket sales in our already challenging economic climate, together with our partners and investors, we as a business decided it was not financially viable to continue doing the show.

"We plan to regroup and plan to go even bigger in 2020. Please accept our sincere apologies to those who have already purchased tickets and planned to attend this year’s festival. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Full refunds will be made available from WebTickets over the next few days.”

The second annual Soul Fest was set to take place at TicketPro Dome, North of Joburg, this Women’s Day, August 9.

Featuring Blackstreet founding members Teddy Riley and Dave Hollister, Glenn Lewis and ‘Give it to me right’ songstress Melanie Fiona.

Refund Details

WebTickets have started the refund process. Kindly note that all credit and Debt card transactions will automatically be reversed back into the account this week.

For all PicknPay and EFT transactions, consumers are requested to email [email protected] their transaction number and detailed banking information for a full refund. The turnaround time for refunds usually takes three to five working days.

IOL/Supplied