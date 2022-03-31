Over 130 artists set to perform at Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest

His annual event, Cotton Fest, which was supposed to take place on March 19 and 20, was postponed after the musician’s death on February 23.

Riky Rick may have died, but his legacy lives on.

After careful consideration, his wife Bianca Naidoo decided that it would be best if they postpone the event instead of cancelling it.

The new dates for the Cotton Fest Class of 2022 are April 22 and 23.

“We have to continue to keep his spirit and legacy alive. What better way to do this than continue the work Riky has already started.