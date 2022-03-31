Over 130 artists set to perform at Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest

Riky Rick may have died, but his legacy lives on.
His annual event, Cotton Fest, which was supposed to take place on March 19 and 20, was postponed after the musician’s death on February 23.
After careful consideration, his wife Bianca Naidoo decided that it would be best if they postpone the event instead of cancelling it.
The new dates for the Cotton Fest Class of 2022 are April 22 and 23.
“We have to continue to keep his spirit and legacy alive. What better way to do this than continue the work Riky has already started.
“Cotton Fest needs to go ahead as planned by him! His love and belief in showcasing young and upcoming talent is unquestionable, which is how Cotton Fest came about a few years back.
“And in his own words, ‘we never die, we multiply!’ Let’s build on this energy and continue to spread the love and light at a time when we need it the most,” says Naidoo.
To honour his legacy, more than 130 local artists will be performing at the event set to take place at the Old Station in Newtown, Joburg.
The line-up includes AKA, Nasty C, Heavy K, Kid X, Emtee, Da Capo, Daliwonga, Cassper Nyovest, Pabi Cooper, Shekhinah and Zakes Bantwini.
The festival will not only be about music but will also include Riky Rick’s other passions: fashion, a games area, a food court and a live skating competition.