The highly anticipated Comic Con Africa 2019 welcomes the youngest member of the family to its spectacular four day offering, KidsCon! As the first and entirely Kid focused convention in Africa, KidsCon is taking the term ‘fun and games’ to the next level by empowering kids to be expressive and embrace their individuality. This interactive four-day convention kicked off on Saturday and is geared to celebrating and inspiring all kids to embrace the superhero within and to cosplay along with those who are older, but still kids at heart. Edutainment at its best, KidsCon seamlessly brings learning, playing and creativity together under one roof.

Designed by kids for kids, the KidsCon Board of Little Experts is a group of 14 diverse children (ages 5 to 10) that was tasked with sharing their insights on various trends and products during the convention. Their input has been used to create an unforgettable, dynamic and modern experience.

Children attending the festival were stimulated as they engage with different interactive areas. The BIC Artist Corner sparked creative flair, then imaginations ran wild as they created new worlds while immersed in the Play-Doh Creations space.

The little visitors also teamed up and showed off their blasting skills in the Hasbro Nerf Zone, and experienced the Nerf Fornite blaster range. They also had the option of playing it safe by challenging mom or dad to a game of Monopoly or taking family photos at the Nintendo selfie wall to win prizes.

Other gaming treats included meeting characters like Mario Karts’ Mario and Luigi and My Little Pony. Some children were seen building a RC Car with Nintendo Labo and competing at the Transformers Speed Station to see who takes home the prize for transforming a Transformer in the least amount of time, and a chance to take a pic with life-size Transformer Bubblebee.

Besides the Mario Kart and Ultimate Dance competitions, there are numerous other giveaways at KidsCon. Families can shop, learn and play to their hearts content while enjoying the ultimate kids experience.

Hosting the best fashion, the newest merchandise, a digital universe, and a gaming corner is only the tip of the iceberg. The awe-inspiring exhibitors definitely kept the whole family on their toes and occupied for hours on end.



