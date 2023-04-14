Plenty of comedy and high fashion on the cards for those wanting to get out and about

The annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards stage is set and the industry is getting ready to announce, honour and celebrate this year’s winners at a glamorous black tie birthday celebration this Saturday. Along with each of the 10 winners, who will perform five minutes of stand-up in lieu of an acceptance speech, incredible talent has been secured for the awards show.

The host for the evening, with four Comics’ Choice Awards and two Emmy nominations under his belt, and possibly the tallest man in comedy, is Loyiso Gola. Producer of The Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards Manuela Dias De Deus said: “We’re excited to see the months of hard work behind the scenes, consultation with the industry, working with comedians, talent and performers, come to life on stage this weekend.” Look forward to an energetic performance from award-winning, internationally recognised choreographer and DJ Courtnaé Paul, accompanied by comedian-cum-dancer Ambrose Uren and drag artist sensation Edó.

A highlight of the show will be when the awards honours Hall of Fame recipient Alan Committie. Where: The Galleria in Sandton. When: April 15.

Cost: Tickets start from R290 and can be purchased from Quicket. Glenmorangie Experience Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini returns for another instalment of the Glenmorangie Experience.

To date, thousands of people have been captivated by the colour, class and hi-tech multisensory spectacle laid out at each Glenmorangie Experience. Now, due to popular demand, Bantwini, his band and a line-up of special guest artists will return to Gauteng with an experience at Biblos Café in Katlehong. Bantwini’s upcoming Glenmorangie Experience will offer fans another chance to sample the “Osama”, “Bayethe” and “iMali” hitmaker’s irresistible grooves as well as continue to celebrate his phenomenal Grammy success.

Where: Biblos Café at 387 Nonyane Street in Monise Section, Katlehong When: April 22. Cost: Book a table via https://bibloscafe.co.za/.

All Stars Comedy In need of a really good laugh? Gather your friends for an evening of comedy at the SunBet Arena for the All Stars Comedy Concert, with South Africa's multi-award-winning comedians and performers.

Guests can look forward to a superb line-up of comedians for this one-night-only concert over a long weekend, with comedian Tumi Stopnonsons, known as Jumaima, seasoned comedian and actor David Kau, comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli, and Soweto-born comedian Jay Boogie, to name a few. Expect performances from South African Music Award-winning duo Jaziel Brothers and “Idols SA” season 9 winner Musa Sukwene Where: SunBet Arena, Time Square.

When: April 30. Cost: Tickets start from R250 and can be purchased from Ticketpro.

The Nedbank International Polo The Nedbank International Polo is back this April for a highly competitive encounter between India and South Africa. This year’s theme, “Bold with a touch of green”, symbolises giving and harmony. It challenges those in attendance to be bold by using their influence to uplift communities and those around them.

Limited picnic sites are available and are adjacent to the field, in full view of all the action. When: April 22. Where: Inanda Club, corner Forrest Road and 6th Avenue, Inanda, Sandton, Johannesburg.