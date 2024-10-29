Pride of Africa 2024 reaches new heights as over 40,000 gather in Sandton

The streets of Sandton, Johannesburg were buzzing with colour and vibrancy as the 2024 Pride of Africa festival took over on Saturday, October 26. The 2024 Pride of Africa festival might be the best one yet, as it attracted an unprecedented crowd of just over 40 000 people, setting a new record and marking a transformative moment for the LGBTQ+ community and allies across Africa.

The powerful theme, "Proudly African, Authentically You," united individuals from diverse backgrounds. Bringing them together to celebrate, advocate, and further the cause for inclusivity and acceptance. “Seeing thousands come together for Pride is profoundly moving—it's more than inspiring; it's humbling," shared Kaye Ally, founder and director of Pride of Africa Foundation. Over 40 000 people, attended this year’s Pride of Africa setting a new record. Picture: Supplied/Seth Sarlie for Pride of Africa Ally further told IOL that large crowds speak to the efforts that were put in during the build up to the event.

“It's fantastic. It says a few things to me, it says that we definitely have managed to retain our relevance. The issues that we are trying to highlight and create awareness about are definitely close to people's hearts. “I think people definitely identify and resonate with what we're saying and we see it in the love and attention that they're giving us.” Ally shared that putting together the 2024 Pride of Africa festival was not without challenges, especially as they used new areas of the streets in Sandton for Pride Of Africa, Joburg Pride Parade.

“With every change, there has to be an element of a regroup and a rework. And sometimes things work, sometimes don't work. So far we're managing to build up the momentum and we're managing to, I think, still do what we intended to do.” The success of this year’s event has set an incredible benchmark for the future and plans for Pride of Africa 2025 have started and hopes to establish a dedicated space for pride. “Our intentions definitely look at growing the participation, growing the engagement and definitely trying to invoke dialogues of change for what's happening in Africa.”