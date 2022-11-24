Queertopia is back with another weekend of celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community

To close the year, Queertopia returns to Jozi, and this time, it will be at Victoria Yards. In 2021, Jägermeister Night Embassy partnered with Other Village People, made up of event producer and DJ Andiswa Dlamini (AN.D) and cultural worker and curator Kefiloe Siwisa, to host the Queertopia festival at Constitutional Hill- in celebration of the LGBTQIAP+ community and allies.

"Queertopia is an immersive queer-centred festival that normalises and celebrates our differences. This fictitious new world order has its forms of expression and communities that re-imagine the world we live in,” says Siwisa. After a successful event last year, the organisers have, again, put a two-day plan to celebrate queer people. On day one (December 10), attendees will not only experience music but dance, self-expression, and communal connection through a line-up of exciting local live acts alongside heavy DJs to bring in the party.

They will also watch queer films, have conversations on how to form better spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community (especially those who have not come out) and connect with other queer bodies. Day two (December 11) will focus more on deep listening, connection and joy over food and music, with conversations still taking place. All attendees are encouraged to come as they are, respect people's pronouns, always ask for consent, be considerate of others and never police anyone’s queerness.

