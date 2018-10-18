Dineo Ranaka. Picture: Twitter

Radio personalities from six local stations will battle out during a #RadioCookOff on Saturday, October 27 at The Cradle of Humankind Visitor Centre Maropeng. The popular DJs will showcase their cooking in an outdoor kitchen with Metro FM's Thomas & Pearl, Dineo Ranaka & Lerato Kganyago, Jozi FM's Lungile Masondo & Refiloe Motsei Eldos FM's Tyroline Franks & Adam, Touch HD's Mahadi & Sphaka, Motsweding FM's Rapulana and 947 DJ Lusky & Nick duking it out to see who's the best cook.

Teams from all Six Radio Stations will receive a mystery bag with ingredients and an outdoor cooking station to prepare meals for media and public guests to vote and crown the best RadioCook.

Taking to the decks will be the likes of African Rhythm, Sun Xa Experience, DJ Supta, DJ Buhle, Thami Mr All Sauces, DJ Mo-lyf, DJ Rogers, Palesa Tribal and DJ Smallz.

"The event is in partnership with Gauteng Tourism and Maropeng Cradle of Humankind bringing together six Radio stations DJ’s and personalities to come together to create a great day of fun cooking challenge food and live music.

"The Radio cook-off is uniquely positioned to deliver a #GPLifestyle experience to all target groups mainly who enjoy good music food touring World Heritage sites with a #RadioCookOff experience. We invite Media influencers and other radio stations in a great place a Heritage site Maropeng Cradle of Humankind with history and a kiddies museum tour on the day of the event," says event organiser Linda Ginya.

Tickets are available from R100 at Webtickets.