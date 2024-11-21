Rich Mnisi’s 2 Million Icons party returns for an exciting fifth edition

Visionary designer Rich Mnisi in collaboration with Another Zero will be hosting the fifth edition of the 2 Million Icons party. The 2 Million Icons party is known to bring out some of Mzansi’s biggest stars from Bonang Matheba, Linda Mtoba, Pearl Thusi and Boity Thulo for a night of fun and for a good cause.

“2 Million Icons has always been about celebrating individuality and the power of creativity - this year is no exception,” expressed Rich Mnisi. “Partnering with Another Zero allows us to push boundaries and deliver an unforgettable experience that combines fashion, music, and a meaningful cause. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve created together.” Taking place at the stunning Mea Culpa in Sandton, this year’s celebration embraces a bold ROCK theme, inviting attendees to push boundaries and revel in their individuality.

This year's party will feature performances by some of the most iconic names in music, including Kitso Kgori, Dweezy, DJ Tira, Kamo WW, Lelowhatsgood, Adam 'The Drag Diva', Phoenix St Anna, Sithelo, Mörda, Major League DJz, Ney The Bae, Que DJ, DJ Speedsta, Tango Supreme and DJ Stopper. This year, all ticket proceeds from sales will support Sun Gardens Hospice; a remarkable organisation dedicated to providing compassionate care to individuals living with HIV/AIDS and other illnesses.

All attending guests will lend their voice and hand to raise awareness, fight stigma, and give back to those in need. From the glamorous pink carpet entrance, a night brimming with surprises, this is set to be one of Joburg’s best events of the year. “We’ve worked tirelessly to curate an event that not only celebrates culture and style but also brings people together for a purpose. Expect an immersive event, unforgettable performances, and surprises that will leave you inspired,” added experience Amanda Dandala, Bradley Ndlovu and Ty Golding from Another Zero.