Riky Rick reveals star-studded Cotton Fest line-up









Riky Rick. Picture: Supplied Having announced the return of the annual Cotton Fest taking place in February 2020, the highly anticipated line-up was revealed on Wednesday. Featuring over 100 of South Africa’s finest talent, this one-day urban music and fashion explosion is back with plans to be even bigger and better from its inaugural event this past January. Merging both well known and young emerging South African artists, Cotton Fest showcases the diversities in hip hop, while fusing the gaps within the different local movements, will be taking place in central Johannesburg in the early part of next year.



MTV Base Africa and YFM return as media partners for the 2020 edition to ensure the messaging gets to every corner of the country.

AKA, A-reece, Ayanda MVP, Black Motion, Boity, Da Le, Dr Peppa, Emtee, KO, Kabza DE Small and Maphorisa, Kwesta, MAe, Major League + Focalistic+ Kamo, Mphel, Ms Cosmo and MVD. Nadia Nakai, Nasty C, P Kuttah, PH, Reason, Riky Rick, Rouge, ShoMadjozi and Skinny Macho.

Scoop, Kings of the Weekend Sphe and Naves, Shane Eagle, Speedsta, Stilo Magolide, Tshego, Uncle Partytime,Vato Kayde, Wobbly, Yanga Chief, YoungstaCPT, Manu Worldwide and Zan D.

Michael and Co Dean, DJ Doowap, Champagne 69, Capital, Lord Kez, Moozilie, Una Rams, Mr X, Faith K, DJ Zero, DJ Kyottic, Kash CPT, Money Badoo, Smokes, Banques, Ganja Beatz, Deep $, Sean Kross, Lucasraps, 2Lee Stark, Babyface Dean, Venom, 45 Degrees, Windows 2000.

J Molley, Slice Pink Molly, 25K, Frederico Kaymo/Cye/Espiquet, Priddy Ugly, KLY, Zingah, Touchline, DJ Slim, Infigo Stella, Beast, Willy Cardiac, Yan Solo and Costa Titch.

Benny Chill, Patrickxxlee, Dee Koala, Southside Mohammed, Gemini Major, TLT, Themba Lunacy, The Big Hash, D Double D, The Young Stilo and Flame

Distruction Boyz, Lalla Hirayama, Moonchild, DJ Fresh, Bekzin Terris, DBN Gogo, Killer Kau, Semi Tee, The Voice, Miano Kammu Dee, DJ Sandiso & Infinix, Lemon & Herb, DJ Big Sky and King Deetoy.

“With plans to take Cotton Fest 2020 to another level, our media partners MTV Base (Channel 322) and YFM have firmly stood behind us.

Through music and fashion, the platform not only creates a great party in a controlled environment for young adults, but it’s really more about nurturing and developing young artists. We are all aligned in our visions to grow the culture and a movement to expand the pool of talent in our country," said concept creator Riky Rick.



Cotton Fest 2020 will take place at the Old Park Station in Newtown, Johannesburg. Tickets now on sale at Webtickets.