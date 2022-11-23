Riky Rick’s ‘Cotton Fest’ set to return to Joburg in 2023

“Cotton Fest” is back for the fourth edition in Johannesburg. The popular street culture and music festival is set to return to its historic home at the Old Station in Newtown on Saturday, February 4, 2023. A press release sent to IOL Entertainment explained: “Synonymous with celebrating youth culture, this multi-layered lifestyle festival includes a full day concert, merch, cafeteria and sport area.”

South African talent across amapiano and hip hop will perform across three stages next year. “Merging both established and upcoming South African talent, ‘Cotton Fest’ will once again showcase the diversities in music, while fusing the gaps within the different local current movements,” the release read. Tickets will be on sale at Webtickets and Pick n Pay outlets nationwide from Friday, November 25, with ticket options divided between three tiers: limited Black Friday tickets available at R200, early bird limited tickets available at R300 and general access tickets available at R350.

The full “Cotton Fest” line-up will be announced closer to the festival date. The third edition of “Cotton Fest”, the first since its founder Riky Rick died earlier this year, was held at the same venue in April over two days and featured performances from among others, A-listers AKA, A-Reece, Cassper Nyovest, Mellow & Sleazy, Khuli Chana and Zakes Bantwini. The festival is now set to takeover Cape Town for the very first time at the Paarden Eiland Park on Saturday, December 10. Curated as more than just a festival, this youth culture gathering will celebrate the new wave of music, fashion and lifestyle.

The Cape Town leg will feature some of South Africa’s finest talent performing across two stages, and will feature headline artists from both Cape Town and Joburg. For the first time, there will also be something known as “The Tuckshop”. “Bringing together proudly South African brands, the merchandise area will showcase the best of what local creatives have to offer with unique pieces, limited branded fashion items and other sought after accessories,” read a previous press release. “Festival goers will have a curated shopping experience as they cop merchandise at the University of Cotton Fest’s tuck shop.”

