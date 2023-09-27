Ringo Madlingozi gives DStv Delicious Festival organisers the middle finger as he walks out mid-performance

This year’s 10th DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival was not like last year’s disaster, but of course there had to be drama. Legendary musician Ringo Madlingozi performed on Day One of the popular festival but his set was cut short due to grievances he had with the organisers.

In videos circulating online, Madlingozi is seen mid-set telling the crowd that he won’t be returning to the festival and then he is seen walking off the stage. Just before going backstage, he is seen putting up what appears to be the middle finger.

He was FED UP! 😭😭😭 walked off stage without finishing his set and showed the middle finger 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/E1o5miw9HR pic.twitter.com/Z7rMXQ9SUE — Spiked 🤍 (@Kea_Nuri) September 24, 2023 Festival goer @Kea_Nuri explained on X what led to the ‘Into Yam’ hitmaker being “fed up” and leaving the stage. Madlingozi was the opening act on Day One but he told concert goers that he wasn’t given the treatment an artist of his calibre deserves.

“He said he was treated like a nobody upon entering the venue, treated like trash by security,” narrated @Kea_Nuri. “He also had a problem with being the opening act when his performance was not scheduled for opening, he says the organisers said ‘the people/his fans’ asked that he be the opening act. “Said international acts were treated like VIPs, red carpets and all. Local artists didn’t get the same experience… hey he had a lot to say 😅”

He said he was treated like a nobody upon entering the venue, treated like trash by security, he also had a problem with being the opening act when his performance was not scheduled for opening, he says the organizers said “the people/his fans” asked that he be the opening act — Spiked 🤍 (@Kea_Nuri) September 25, 2023 Xers agreed that Madlingozi was right to demand fair treatment; even award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest agreed.

Don Billato tweeted his support for Madlingozi, calling him the “goat”. “Ringo deserves all the respect and more!!! He the GOAT!!!!” Speaking on Radio200, the renowned musician shed light on what led to him walking off stage, citing a long waiting time for sound checks and being given a shorter performance time than agreed on.