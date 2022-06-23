Samthing Soweto, Pabi Cooper and Blxckie set to take centre stage at Y’s Altitude Beach party

YOUTH Month has already seen a host of celebratory shows and concerts paying homage to the brightest young talents the country has to offer, and that doesn’t seem to be stopping just yet. On Saturday, Y, the Gauteng-based commercial youth radio station, will be hosting a youth celebration of all things music, fashion and entertainment at Altitude Beach in Fourways.

Story continues below Advertisement

Blxckie. Picture: Instagram Billed as “LYFE” the show will feature some of South Africa’s hottest young artists, most notably Blxckie, Samthing Soweto, Blaq Diamond, Pabi Cooper, K.O and Felo Le Tee. Y DJs, Ayanda MVP, DJ Venom and Candii are also set to be on the line-up. Having taken a lengthy hiatus from the music industry, Samthing Soweto is set to release his new single, Amagents tomorrow.

The talented vocalist took to his Twitter account yesterday to share the news through a short video. #Amagents drops this Friday.❤️ pic.twitter.com/K4T240dC8j — Samkelo (@samthingsoweto) June 22, 2022 “I’d like to take the time to thank everyone for the support,” he said. “I really appreciate it, it’s amazing. I’ve got good news, I’m dropping Amagents and I’m dropping it on Friday. Please look out for it and thank you so much. More updates to come.” Last week, the Akulaleki hitmaker took to social media to share that he was suffering from depression.

Story continues below Advertisement

Previously he’d taken to his Instagram to share that he was okay after widespread speculation that he was physically ill. “I’m sorry for the silences (sic),” he said. “I thought I was wack but today I only discovered how dope I am. #depression.” Doors open at 2pm and tickets are available at Webtickets for R250 apiece.