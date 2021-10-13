Say hello to the House of Horrors this Halloween at Sun City

Guests staying at Sun City from Saturday, 30 October to Sunday, 31 October will have the fun and spooky opportunity to experience the House of Horrors for Halloween this year.

Free and exclusive to hotel guests and those staying at the Sun Vacation Club, the kids can trick or treat and have a spooktacular experience in the Maze of the Lost City at the House of Horrors located at the Superbowl on Saturday and Sunday from 09h00 to 11h00.