Say hello to the House of Horrors this Halloween at Sun City
Guests staying at Sun City from Saturday, 30 October to Sunday, 31 October will have the fun and spooky opportunity to experience the House of Horrors for Halloween this year.
Free and exclusive to hotel guests and those staying at the Sun Vacation Club, the kids can trick or treat and have a spooktacular experience in the Maze of the Lost City at the House of Horrors located at the Superbowl on Saturday and Sunday from 09h00 to 11h00.
The half-stone Mayan maze covers a half-acre and is accessed via a 100-metre-long suspension bridge, offering some of the most spectacular views of the resort, particularly of The Palace of the Lost City and the Gary Player Golf Course. When night falls, flaming torches light the paths along the chambers.
If you have been challenged to your max by the maze, there are escapes built into the maze, so you can leave at any time, and enjoy a refreshing cold drink at the maze bar.