‘Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound’ wins big at the Naledi Theatre Awards 2022

“Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound”, written by the late revered playwright Bongani Linda, dominated the 17th Naledi Theatre Awards, walking away with six awards. The epic theatre musical won in the categories best choreography in a play or musical theatre production; best musical director; best costume design; best director of a musical theatre production; best supporting performance in a musical theatre production; and best lead performance in a musical theatre production.

Best production of a play went to “A Better Life”, produced by the Market Theatre, and best production of a musical or musical theatre production went to “The Trolley Dollies – A Musical”, produced by The Trolley Dollies Productions. The longest-standing national theatre awards, the Naledi Awards took place on the Mandela Stage at the Joburg Theatre on Monday, May 16, after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s awards were a combination of a celebration of the performing arts industry and remembering those who have died from Covid-19 during the past two years.

Naledi CEO Lihan Pretorius said: “Dawn Lindberg, the founder of the Naledi Theatre Awards, passed away in December 2020 and these awards are the first occasion the Naledis and the industry have had to honour her memory.” Pretorius said that an addition to this year’s awards was a special category, Virtual On-line Theatre (VOLT), which focused on productions performed online specifically made to be streamed and that were not performed before a live audience. Chairperson and A-list actress Kgomotso Christopher said: “What amazed the judges was the tenacity of the industry, where theatre practitioners continued to create excellence in theatre, despite terrible odds, ‘excellence’ being the guiding factor governing the awards.”

Lifetime achievement awards were given to Des and Dawn Lindberg and David Kramer. The CEO’s Award for Innovation in Theatre went to the TX Theatre based in Thembisa, the Lesedi Spirit of Courage Award went to Sibongile Mngoma, and the inaugural Dawn Lindberg World Impact Award went to the late Sir Antony Sher KBE. See the full list of winners below:

Best Production for Children and Young Audience – “Fantastic Mr Fox” Best Performance in a Production for Young Audience – Sandisile Dlangalala, “Fantastic Mr Fox” Best Production: Virtual On-line Theatre – “Hamlet”

Best Production: Independent/Fringe Theatre – “Ward 13” Best Production Tertiary/Incubator Theatre – “Peeling Shadows” Best Production: Dance, Physical Theatre and Ballet – “Don Quixote”

Best Supporting Performance in a Play – Tshireletso Nkoane Best Breakthrough Performance – Ruan Wessels in “Brothers” Best Choreography in a Play or Musical Theatre Production – Meshack Mavuso-Magabane and the cast for “Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound”

Best Original Score/Arrangement/ Adaptation – Simon Kohler for “Kamphoer” Best Musical Director – Simphiwe Skhakhane and Zakhele Mabena for “Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound” Best Performance in a Solo Production – Sandra Prinsloo in “Kamphoer”

Best Ensemble – Brendan van Rhyn, Christopher Dudgeon and Rudi Jansen in “The Trolley Dollies – A Musical” Best Costume Design – “Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound” Best Theatre Set and AV Design – Andrew Timm for “Janice Honeyman’s Cinderella”

Best Lighting Design – Kosie Smit for “Brothers” Best Sound Design – Paul Noko for “Metsi” Best Director Of A Musical Theatre Production – “Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound”

Best Director of a Play – Hannah van Tonder for “Metsi” Best Supporting Performance in a Musical Theatre Production – “Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound” Best Lead Performance In A Musical Theatre Production – “Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound”

Best Lead Performance in a Play – Andre Odendaal in “Dop” and Thabo Malema in “A Better Life” Best New South African Script – Christopher Dudgeon for “The Trolley Dollies - A Musical” Best Production of a Play – “A Better Life”