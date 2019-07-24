Sho Madjozi. Picture: Instagram

Sho Madjozi; Amanda Black, Nasty C, Jesse Clegg and Rowlene are set to perform at this year's Miss South Africa pageant to be held at Time Square in Pretoria on August 9. The performers will be joining host Bonang Matheba as well as supporting presenters Liesl Laurie (Miss South Africa 2015 and now a radio broadcaster) and Zavion Kotze, the wedding planner best known for his appearances on M-Net’s "The Wedding Bashers" and "Survivor South Africa" 2014.

Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi recently made history when she became the first female African artist to talk away with the BET award for "Best New International Act".



Jesse Clegg, the son of the late Johnny Clegg, has been nominated for three South African music awards and has performed on the international stage. After 18 months of fired-up anticipation since his last single, platinum-selling artist Clegg has burst back on the music scene with "Let It Burn".



Rapper Nasty C recently paired up with singer-songwriter Rowlene on the ballad/rap anthem "SMA (Send Me Away)", which is the hottest crossover track of the year.



Completing this year's line-up is Amanda Black who was first introduced to South Africans on "Idols SA" in 2015. Her album Amazulu went platinum and won two Metro FM awards and three South African Music Awards.



This month, Black and Nasty C represented South Africa at the Essence Festival in New Orleans where they shared the stage with headline acts such as Mary J. Blige, NAS, Pharrell, Jermaine Dupri and Missy Elliott.



“Our prime objective with this pageant is to empower and uplift women while honouring and celebrating women and womanhood in all its beautiful configurations. Our entertainment line-up this year does just that, with some of the country’s most talented female performers taking to the Miss South Africa stage. We are also delighted to be presenting Jesse and Nasty C,” said Paul Leisegang of the Miss South Africa Organisation.



This year members of the public can vote for their favourite contestant on the Miss South Africa website. The winner of the People’s Choice will automatically make it to the Top 10 on pageant night.



There is close to R3 million in prize money and sponsorships for this year’s glittering pageant, with the winner walking away with R1 million in cash as well as other fabulous prizes. The runner-up takes home R250 000 in cash and all 16 finalists will receive R25 000.



Miss South Africa is presented by Weil Entertainment in association with Sun International and the LFP Group.



Tickets for this year’s pageant are on sale at Computicket.