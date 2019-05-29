Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse will perform at the Soweto Theatre this weekend. Photo:Ihsaan Haffejee

Soweto is where the magic of Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse was bred, nurtured and ignited, and this weekend he returns ‘home‘ after half a decade since he last performed at a venue in his beloved township.



Titled "The Journey," his show at the Soweto Theatre, will celebrate his years in the industry with his friends and the people of Soweto. Hotstix himself describes it as taking lovers of his music on a journey of the timeline of his legendary compositions, creating moments of nostalgia which have kept audiences dazzled over the span of his 52-year long career.





"The Journey" features both seasoned and new artists from around the country such as Cape Town sensation Tony Cedras (Multi-instrumentalist & vocalist), as well as Hotstix’s friends who he has worked with over the years in cementing his sound such as the exquisite Gloria Bosman(vocalist) and nineties kwaito super group, Trompies. The rest of the stellar line-up includes young prodigy Neo Motsatse (violin), Jude Harpster (harp), Poorvi (Sitar), Ashish (Tabla), Amazing Voices (choir) and Billy Monama (guitarist). The show will truly be a night to remember, a night to celebrate and a night to honour our legends.





Of his love of Soweto and its influence on his work, Hotstix says, "I was born in an informal settlement, shantytown. When I was five, we moved to Orlando West. Soweto gave me all I am. I am born of the township. It inspires and motivates my creativity. I imbibe from its resourceful well of great talent, street cred and intellectually engaging discourse, shebeens, 'clever blacks' and tycoons.





"My marriage, my beautiful children, my grandchildren, my loving families and immediate and extended wonderful friends, Soweto is home. It is a bedrock of the resistance struggle against oppression, with two Nobel Laureates - Nelson Mandela and Bishop Desmond Tutu – and three great soccer teams - Orlando Pirates, Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs. There is no place like it on this earth."





Hotstix is known for his hits like Burn Out, which in the early 1980s sold over 500,000 copies, and the giant disco shangaan track of the late 1980s, Jive Soweto. These will form part of ‘The Journey’s’ repertoire. He will also perform crowd favourites like Shikisha, Thaba bosiu , Rhumba Mama and many others.



