Sisanda Henna reveals how he spends his downtime in Jozi









Sisanda Henna. Picture: Supplied Recently seen playing a baddie in M-Net's Trackers, Sisanda Henna, an actor, writer, producer and director, has a few more interesting projects coming up. In the meantime, he reveals how he spends his downtime in the city. Best place to have your first date? Klipdrift Nature Reserve, it is good for hiking. I would actually go there for a first date and then have sundowners afterwards. Sundowners with a very nice view, perhaps at Tsogo Sun's Hyde Park. I love swimming, so maybe Zoo Lake as well. What is the first thing you when you arrive in Joburg from out of town? I am a coffee person so I have three coffee stables; Starbucks, Motherland and Bean There Coffee Roastery. Rosebank is my central hub.

The best meal you’ve had in Joburg that isn’t home?

There’s an incredible Ethiopian place called James 15 in Maboneng. He makes amazing food.

What is the local song you cannot stop listening to?

I’m old school, so I listen to a lot of TKZee; Zwai bala, Tokolo and Kabelo. The album I’m listening to now is called Guz Hits from TKZee.

What local TV show are you loving right now?

Trackers.

What is the last South African movie you watched?

Nommer 37.

What is the last stage play that you watched?

Sarafina! at the Joburg Theatre and The Colour Purple.

When was the last time you attended a musical concert or a festival and who was performing?

I was at DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival, where Toni Tone and Raphael Saadiq were headlining.

The best kept secret in the city?

I’m a fan of cigars, and great cigar bars I just love them. There is a great cigar bar in town next to Maboneng called The Matt Cigar Lounge.

Where is the best place to let your hair down?

Recently, I have been enjoying these Sunday Markets around Joburg. It’s nice to be out in the sun and enjoy some bubbly. The Fourways Market is what I have been enjoying most.

Who do you call when you want to have some fun and where in the city do you go?

I call a friend of mine, Mr LG, his name is Reverson Gerald. It depends, we go anywhere, from a nightclub to whatever we in the mood for. There is a specific club I like in Montecasino that plays old school music and it is called Cantare. They have this thing once a month that is called One Up Joburg where they play R&B, hip-hop and just old school vibes. Oh, I like Churchills, too, that is in Melrose Arch. I love their decor and they have this cool cigar bar. It is a very cool place.

Your favourite coffee shops?

I love coffee! I have multiple coffee shops that I go to. Bean There to mention a few, it is on 44 on Stanley it situated in a nice and cosy centre. In Melville there is 27 Boxes, which is very interesting. When I have my kids around, I go to Bambanani in Melville that is probably the best kids’ restaurant haven. They have everything there, all ages, from kids in diapers to their pre-teens, that place is just amazing.

Your favourite place to shop in Joburg?

I like that 44 Stanley vibe. Vilakazi Street Soweto, Maboneng Precinct, Menlyn Pretoria, and 4th Avenue Parkhurst.

Vilakazi Street (Soweto), Maboneng Precinct (Johannesburg CBD), Menlyn (Pretoria) or 4th Avenue (Parkhurst).

Which do you prefer and why?

I’m going to be honest with you, that Maboneng takes it. I love it. It was home for me for a while. I rented some office space there on the open where it is like a shared office space, it is very interesting and that on itself is a community that has these young vibrant entrepreneurs. Mabonang is just lovely and there are these little details about it that makes it distinct.

Which building in Joburg would you love to own and why?

There are plenty of places that I really like. What if I owned a block of inside Melrose Arch. I just like the little bubble that is created there; there is office space, shopping and living it is just great.

What’s the one thing people need to stop doing in the city?

Littering.

Where is the best view of Joburg?

Northcliff.

Best place for a nightcap?

My local corner bar, Churchills.

What’s the one thing that differentiates Joburg from other cities in SA?

Joburg has got its own vibe, to be honest is that there are more people of colour who are wealthy and are in mainstream economy. It’s the capital of everything where everything happens. From politics to sports to entertainment. It is the most progressive city in South Africa.

Where would you suggest first-time visitors to the city go to get the best experience of the city?

First Thursdays: Art Exhibitions in different parts of the city.