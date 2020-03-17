Slava’s Snowshow cancels SA tour amid Covid-19 outbreak

In view of the state of disaster in the country and imposed drastic measures to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic including travel bans and restrictions on public gatherings.

Showtime Management wishes to advise patrons and theatre goers of the cancellation of the return season of Slava’s Snowshow at Montecasino’s Teatro from 12 to 31 May 2020 and at the Artscape Theatre Centre, Cape Town from 03 to 14 June 2020.

In these challenging times, the safety and well-being of everyone is of paramount importance,” says Tony Feldman of Showtime Management. “We are hoping to bring Slava’s Snowshow back post Covid-19 but sadly, for now, the show can’t go on,” read the statement.

Slava’s Snowshow is a universal and timeless theatrical poetic spectacle which has unanimously enchanted and empowered the imagination of audiences and critics since 1993 in dozens of countries, hundreds of cities with multiple thousand performances resulting in millions of ecstatic spectators from all nationalities, genders, beliefs, types and ages, probably like no other show.

It’s a genre of its own and remains as spontaneous and magical as the first day it was performed, systematically catapulting adults back in childhood.