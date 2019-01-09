Snotkop. Picture: instagram

The Rustig Farm Style Music Festival is bringing some of Mzansi's renowned Afrikaans musicians Snotkop, Robbie Wessels, Refentse and Bok van Blerk to Rustig, Magaliesburg on 13 April 2019. This live concert is the first of its kind to be hosted at Rustig.

Rustig is a well-established family farm which sets the perfect tone for this type of family orientated concert with its historical background and scenic views.

Concertgoers can expect to indulge their appetites in real farm style treats, with anything from braai food rice and curry to freshly baked pancakes, all prepared by locals from churches in the area.

Early bird tickets will be sold at R 250.00 per adult and children over 10. Two children under the age of ten will be admitted for free and R125 for every child after that. Early bird tickets special ends on February 28.

From 1 March 2019, tickets will go for R 300 per adult and children over 10 and R125 for every child under 10.

For more information, log on to www.rustig.co.za



