Soweto Theatre Junior Orchestra celebrates 2021 victories through song and dance

The Soweto Theatre Music Tutorial Programme presents its Junior Orchestra in concert this Sunday, December 19, for another musical extravaganza. Themed “Gratitude,” the orchestral showcase is an opportunity for the graduating Music Tutorial Programme students to present excerpts from various musicals and performance pieces.

In its fourth year, The Soweto Theatre Junior Orchestra was founded as part of the magnet schools music programme which was run through the sister theatre, Roodepoort Theatre. The programme moved to Soweto Theatre because the majority of learners attending the programme were from Soweto. This Orchestral showcase is an opportunity for the graduating Music Tutorial Programme students to present excerpts from various musicals and performance pieces.

The graduates are set to render some well-known classics, with a mix of movie themes, gospel, local dance sounds, and a bit of a Christmas highlight to invited guests from agents, musical directors, casting directors, producers and industry professionals as they begin to launch their professional careers. The programme gives access to music education, paving the way for musical greatness and an authentically Sowetan sound. “We would like to show gratitude for still being able to practice and fully participate in what we love and are passionate about, which is music.

“The youth developmental programme has provided a place for young people to have a purpose during these hard times and gave us a leap of hope throughout this pandemic,” says Sfiso Msiza, programme curator. “Through this showcase, we celebrate our students, even though many dropped out during this pandemic due to family difficulties, we still have a lot of students who became resilient and never put down their instruments. “Through this showcase, we celebrate their achievements and all that we have overcome, together with everyone who has helped us to keep the MTP flame alive” says Msiza.

The aim of the programme is to make music tuition accessible to children and youth in and around Soweto. An additional offering is the music qualification support through the Unisa Music Foundation. Its mission is to promote music in all its forms at the University of South Africa (Unisa) and is recognised internationally. Don’t miss the world-class offering as the MTP class of 2021 tell their authentic South Africa stories via music at the Soweto Theatre, on Sunday, December 19.