Soweto Theatre launches ‘Take a Child to the Theatre’ campaign to give kids and youth access to theatre

Theatre is a vehicle for social change. It brings people together. Theatre also encourages dialogue and critical thinking, particularly in young people. In commemoration of World Day of Theatre for Children and Young People, on Monday, March 20, the Soweto Theatre is launching the “Take a Child to the Theatre” campaign.

The campaign, a partnership with ASSITEJ (International Association of Theatre for Children and Young People), is currently on until March 24. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Soweto Theatre’s youth and community developer, Makhosazana Hlatshwayo said the campaign invites artists, companies, theatre houses, schools and the general public to join together in giving children and young people access to the theatre. “We initiated the programme in 2019 but on a much smaller scale and this was done in association with the children’s theatre-making organisation ASSITEJ SA.

“This year, we've decided to host a week-long ‘Take a Child to the Theatre’, to expose children and youth to theatre and the many positive benefits that the theatre has for them,” said Hlatshwayo. Soweto Theatre launches ‘Take A Child To Theatre’ campaign. Picture: Soweto Theatre According to Hlatswayo, the campaign aims to combat the poverty of imagination that is so evident in black communities by recognising the potentially transformative role of the arts in the lives of children and young people. “Art is a form of expression. So, we try to encourage kids to express themselves, tell their stories, and create stories that depict how they see the world. We want to build self-confident and self-assured children and youth, who can speak their minds.

“We are a young theatre, built in the township of Soweto, we are also building a future audience for our space. “We believe that if we expose these children to theatre at a young age, they will grow up to be our future audiences, and they will grow up to become future leaders in the art space. “The Take a Child to the Theatre campaign also encourages creativity, culture, communication, patience, morals, and imagination, an afternoon at the theatre is something that cannot be overlooked,” concluded Hlatshwayo.